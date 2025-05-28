Man held for hacking elderly woman to death during robbery bid in Bhubaneswar

CUTTACK: The Commissionerate Police on Tuesday arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly hacking an elderly woman to death during a robbery bid at her house in Ananda Bazar area within Barang police limits here recently.

The accused has been identified as Jamuna Rout of Mancheswar area in Bhubaneswar. The deceased, 75-year-old Basanti Behera, was found dead lying in a pool of blood in her house on May 21 morning by her elder son Bibhuti. A blood-stained spade was found lying near the spot.

Briefing mediapersons, DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo said Rout is a tractor driver. “During interrogation, the accused revealed that he targeted Basanti’s house to commit robbery as the elderly woman lived alone. Accordingly, he broke into her house on May 20 night. However, when Basanti confronted him, he hacked her to death,” the DCP said.

Rout was tracked using surveillance footage from Bhubaneswar Smart City cameras and local CCTV systems. The cyber crime cell of Cuttack Urban Police District, aided by AI-based CCTV analysis and ground verification, identified and nabbed him, the DCP said.

Police have recovered a mobile phone, a bicycle and some stolen utensils from Rout. “The accused has been produced in court. Further investigation is underway,” police said.