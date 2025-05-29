Father-daughter duo among four killed in separate road mishaps in Odisha

BARIPADA/BARIPADA: Four persons including a father-daughter duo were killed and seven others suffered injuries in two separate road accidents in Mayurbhanj and Boudh districts in the last 24 hours.

In Mayurbhanj, two migrant workers - Atul Bharati of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh and Sundar Doda of Karnal district in Haryana - died after a speeding truck rammed into a tractor on National Highway-18 near Agria bridge within Betnoti police limits early in the morning on Wednesday.

Sources said five migrant workers were travelling towards Balasore from Baripada in a tractor. At around 5 am, the truck hit their tractor resulting in the death of Atul and Sundar on the spot. The rest three migrant workers sustained critical injuries in the mishap.

While the truck fled after the incident, police reached the accident site and rushed the injured to Betnoti hospital. Later, one of the injured was shifted to Pandit Raghunath Murmu medical college and hospital at Baripada after his condition deteriorated. Police said the ill-fated tractor was seized and efforts are underway to identify the truck involved in the accident and nab its driver.