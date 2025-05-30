Odisha set to reclaim maritime legacy with bold policies

Every year, Odisha proudly celebrates its rich maritime heritage through the grand festival of Balijatra, held on the banks of the Mahanadi River in Cuttack.
This vibrant festival commemorates the historic voyages of the Sadhabas, skilled mariners who once set sail on majestic ships called Boitas, forging trade and cultural ties with present-day Indonesia, Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam.
Echoes of these ancient maritime connections still resonate today in shared architectural motifs, artistic traditions, and linguistic traces, a testament to Odisha’s enduring maritime influence.
Though shifts in trade routes and colonial disruptions diminished Odisha’s prominence on the seas, its seafaring spirit has never faded. Today, this proud legacy inspires the vision of ‘Viksit Odisha’ that reclaims its historic maritime legacy while driving India’s economic resurgence.
Globally, maritime economies symbolise a nation’s logistical strength and trade prowess. Many developed countries have adopted port-led development as a cornerstone of their economic strategies. In fact, over 80 per cent of freight in these nations is transported via waterways, capitalizing on their vast coastlines.
India, with a coastline stretching over 7,500 km, boasts of 13 major ports and more than 200 non-major ports. Yet, only about 10 pc of freight movement occurs via waterways, revealing immense untapped potential. Encouragingly, port efficiency in India has seen significant improvement, with average ship dwell time now on par with Singapore and even better than that of the United States which is 7 days, as reported in the World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index.
Recognising the sector’s strategic value, the Government of India launched the Sagarmala Programme in 2015, aimed at modernising ports, enhancing connectivity, promoting port-led industrialisation, and developing coastal communities and inland waterways. Building on this momentum, the Maritime India Vision 2030 has identified over 150 initiatives across themes including infrastructure, logistics efficiency, shipbuilding, coastal shipping, innovation, sustainability, and global collaboration.
With a coastline length of 480 km (574.7 km as per the latest updates from Ministry of Home Affairs), Odisha plays a pivotal role in India’s maritime economy. The state handles approximately 13 pc of the nation’s total cargo volume, led by its key ports namely Paradip, Dhamra, and Gopalpur.
Paradip port, a major port, handled a record 140 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo in FY 2024, making it India’s busiest port. Dhamra and Gopalpur ports have together contributed over 55 MMT, largely driven by bulk commodities like iron ore and coal, reinforcing Odisha’s strategic importance in India’s logistics and mineral economy.
In its pursuit of maritime leadership, the Government of Odisha has instituted the Odisha Maritime Board, tasked with steering the state’s maritime policy with a focus on single-window clearances, inclusive development, and environmental sustainability.
A visionary Port Policy (2022) has also been notified to attract private investment through innovative models like BOOST (Build, Own, Operate, Share, and Transfer). New green-field port projects at Astarang and Subarnarekha are already in the pipeline.
However, the challenges confronting the sector cannot be overlooked. Key issues include suboptimal integration between road, rail, and port infrastructure; inefficiencies in cargo evacuation; implementation bottlenecks; regulatory uncertainties; limited transshipment capacity; and inadequate capital investment. The state must address these concerns proactively by strengthening institutional mechanisms and ensuring a stable, consistent policy framework to facilitate sustained growth.
In recent months, several significant decisions reflect the state’s clear commitment to pursuing port-led development. The Odisha Government has demonstrated resolve by approving the captive jetty proposal at Jatadhari Muhan (river mouth), allowing a change in management at Gopalpur port to attract fresh investment, collaborating with Paradip port for a shipbuilding and repair facility at Mahanadi Riverine port, and establishing a special purpose vehicle (SPV) for the development of National Waterways No. 5 and 64.
These initiatives mark decisive steps in promoting maritime sector in the state.
Further, the state government has laid out a comprehensive roadmap to position Odisha as a leading maritime hub. Key initiatives under this plan include:
• Developing economic corridors and connectivity infrastructure, including petrochemical hubs, green hydrogen facilities, and upgraded road and rail links.
• Enhancing port infrastructure through new ports at Palur, Inchudi, and others, alongside capacity augmentation of existing ports.
• Establishment of jetties for fishing communities, promotion of sustainable fisheries practices, development of marine-based food systems, and creation of additional shipbuilding and repair facilities to strengthen the state’s Blue Economy.
• Revitalising inland water transport with the development of National Waterways NW-5 and NW-64, facilitating cost-effective movement of bulk cargo such as coal, iron ore, cement, food grains, and fertilisers.
• Building a skilled maritime workforce through upgraded training facilities at Chandbali and the proposed Maritime Academy at Paradip, under the state’s Skilled in Odisha initiative.
• Promoting coastal tourism by leveraging the state’s pristine coastline for cruise tourism, seaplane services, and beachfront leisure destinations.
• Strengthening coastal security and strategic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.
The ambitious Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemical Investment Region (PCPIR) planned at Paradip promises to further accelerate industrial growth and employment, complementing the port-led economy. Odisha’s unwavering resolve to reclaim its historic maritime glory is reflected in its bold investments, forward-looking policies, and strategic partnerships.
The state’s port-led development strategy is set to unlock vast economic opportunities, generate large-scale employment, and elevate Odisha’s stature in the global trade and logistics arena.
By harnessing its rich maritime legacy and abundant coastal resources, Odisha is not only charting a new course for its own prosperity but also positioning itself as a pivotal force in India’s journey toward a progressive, prosperous, and globally competitive Viksit Bharat.
The dawn of a new maritime renaissance for both Odisha and the nation is on the horizon.
(Garg is Additional Chief Secretary & Development Commissioner, Govt of Odisha; Padhee is Principal Secretary to Commerce & Transport department, Govt of Odisha. Views expressed are personal)