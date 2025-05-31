Security forces recover part of looted explosives in Odisha

ROURKELA: Security forces recovered huge quantities of the looted explosives following an exchange of fire with the Maoists inside Saranda forest near Tirilposh in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand, around 20 km from Sundargarh border, on Friday.

The recovery came three days after armed Maoists hijacked an explosives-laden truck from the forested Banko area under K Balang police limits in Sundargarh on Tuesday morning. The rebels drove the vehicle about one km inside the forest and decamped with the blasting gelatin sticks weighing nearly four tonne.

Sources said the site of the loot is hardly two km from Saranda forest in Jharkhand and the Friday’s encounter spot is nearly 20 km from Sundargarh border. It seems due to initiation of combing operation on both sides of the border immediately after the loot, the Maoists did not have time to shift the explosive packets elsewhere. It is likely that the explosive packets may have been kept hidden in the forest.

Requesting anonymity, a senior police officer said the exchange of fire started early on Tuesday afternoon and was still going on intermittently. A major portion of the looted explosives was found lying near the spot of encounter.

DIG (Western Range) Brijesh Kumar Rai confirmed that huge quantities of the looted explosives and Maoist materials have been recovered. Three joint teams of security forces of Odisha and Jharkhand participated in the intense search operations along the border at different places. One team was involved in the gun battle after being challenged by the Maoists. The exchange of fire and search operation is still underway and details would be shared accordingly.