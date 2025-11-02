Arundhati Debi to be conferred Pradyumna Bal Memorial Award

BHUBANESWAR: Director of International Sovaniya Movement ‘Guruma’ Dr Arundhati Debi will receive the prestigious Pradyumna Bal Memorial Award this year.

The Pradyumna Bal State-Level Jayanti Committee has selected Dr Arundhati Debi for the honour in recognition of her lifelong contribution to education, social service and the establishment of a harmonious society.

Similarly, social worker SM Farooq from Bhadrak, forest and environment activist Gopinath Singh from Itamundia in Mayurbhanj and renowned historian and Buddhist researcher Harishchandra Prusty from Jajpur will be honoured with the Pradyumna Bal Personality Award.

Despite being physically-challenged, Sumant Moharana from Nimapara area of Puri and para athlete Poojaswini Nayak from Bhubaneswar will be honoured with the Pradyumna Bal Special Award. Shishir Kumar Das, a Pragativadi journalist from Soro in Balasore district will receive the Pradyumna Bal Journalism Award. The award will be presented at the 93rd state-level birth anniversary celebration of Pradyumna Bal, to be organised on the Pragativadi premises on November 8.