Balijatra tableau to tour 10 districts in Odisha, invite people to fair

CUTTACK: With Balijatra kick-starting in just four days, the district administration on Saturday flagged off a tableau (awareness chariot) at the lower Balijatra ground here to ensure wider reach of the festival and encourage more people to be a part of it.

Collector Dattatraya Bhausahed Shinde said the awareness chariot will tour 10 districts of the state including Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Khurda and Puri for five days beginning Saturday.

“This is to spread awareness about the glorious maritime legacy of the state and invite more people to the biggest open trade fair of the country,” he added.

This apart, the district administration has for the first time also come up with a theme-based song ‘Ama Aitihasika Baliyatra’, reflecting the ancient trading heritage, maritime glory and the cultural grandeur of Odisha. It was released on the day.

On the occasion, the collector also announced extension of the cultural programmes by one more hour. Accordingly, the cultural programmes at Ganakabi Baishnab Pani Manch and Akshay Mohanty Manch will be conducted till 11 pm instead of the previous timing of 10 pm.