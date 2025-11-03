Guard’s suicide at Nuapada district headquarters hospital turns up political heat

NUAPADA: The alleged suicide by a security guard at Nuapada district headquarters hospital (DHH) on Sunday charged up the political atmosphere here ahead of the November 11 by-election.

The deceased was identified as 46-year-old Laghutam Sahu, a resident of Palasaguda village. Sahu reportedly jumped from the seventh floor of the DHH building in the afternoon. He was engaged as a security guard at the hospital by an outsourcing agency. Sources said Sahu was reportedly under severe financial distress as he had not received his salary for the past nine months.

Following the incident, Congress workers led by OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das and senior party leaders staged demonstration on the hospital premises in the evening. They demanded resignation of Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling and Rs 1 crore compensation for Sahu’s family.

The Congress leaders also demanded a government job for one of Sahu’s family members and a thorough probe into the working of the outsourcing agency which had engaged the security guard at the hospital. A Congress delegation also met the Nuapada collector, SP and the sub-collector in connection with the incident.