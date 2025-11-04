AIIMS-BBS starts research on Cycad tree over presence of potent neurotoxin

BHUBANESWAR: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar has initiated a research on Cycad, an ancient ornamental nut tree locally called ‘Veru’ or ‘Aruguna’, over concerns that the plant contains BMAA, a potential neurotoxin.

Scientists have identified the neurotoxin in several species of the Cycad tree found in the forests of the state, raising an alarm as certain sections of the population continue the traditional practice of consuming the plant products, especially its nut, as part of their diet and rituals.

The research led by dean of School of Life Sciences at North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Prof SK Barik and HOD of neurology at AIIMS-Bhubanewar, Prof Sanjeev Kumar Bhoi is intended at working out a clear roadmap, enhancing community awareness and fostering interdisciplinary collaboration aimed at understanding and mitigating the significant health risks associated with Cycad consumption.