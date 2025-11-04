Orissa HC calls for urgent action to curb polythene use ahead of Balijatra

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has called for immediate and coordinated action to curb use of polythene, particularly during the upcoming Balijatra festival in Cuttack, starting from November 5.
A two-judge bench of Justice SK Sahoo and Justice V Narasingh issued the direction after concerns were raised by the Orissa High Court Bar Association. Bar Association president Manoj Mishra and secretary Avijit Patnaik drew the court’s attention to the rampant use of polythene, which, they said, was causing severe environmental problems such as clogged drains and waterlogging, leading to the spread of waterborne diseases like malaria and dengue. They also emphasised that burning polythene releases toxic gases that cause air pollution, respiratory issues and even cancer.
The bench observed that the issue required urgent attention, particularly during the forthcoming Balijatra, when lakhs of people are expected to gather in Cuttack. During the hearing, ADM of Cuttack Shibo Toppo appeared virtually and assured that necessary steps for sensitisation and administrative steps to stop the use of polythene in Balijatra shall be taken and viable alternatives which are eco-friendly shall be suggested to be used by the business community so that it does not affect their livelihood.
The court in its order encouraged the use of eco-friendly options such as reusable cotton, jute or canvas bags, as well as biodegradable materials made from starch or bamboo. It also recommended food storage solutions like reusable silicone or beeswax-lined bags and glass containers. The court directed that awareness messages be disseminated to educate people on reducing plastic use in their daily lives.