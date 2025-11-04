Orissa HC calls for urgent action to curb polythene use ahead of Balijatra

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has called for immediate and coordinated action to curb use of polythene, particularly during the upcoming Balijatra festival in Cuttack, starting from November 5.

A two-judge bench of Justice SK Sahoo and Justice V Narasingh issued the direction after concerns were raised by the Orissa High Court Bar Association. Bar Association president Manoj Mishra and secretary Avijit Patnaik drew the court’s attention to the rampant use of polythene, which, they said, was causing severe environmental problems such as clogged drains and waterlogging, leading to the spread of waterborne diseases like malaria and dengue. They also emphasised that burning polythene releases toxic gases that cause air pollution, respiratory issues and even cancer.