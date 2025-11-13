Seed shortage worry for potato growers of Odisha's Kendrapara

KENDRAPARA: Acute shortage of potato seeds in Kendrapara district has become a grave concern for local farmers ahead of the sowing season.

In absence of quality seeds, potato farmers are facing serious difficulties while the Horticulture department is reportedly not making any effort to resolve the crisis.

Randhir Behera, a potato farmer of Silipur village under Marsaghai block, said, “I had planned to raise potatoes on two acre of my riverside land. But non-supply of seeds by the authorities has come as a bolt from the blue for me.” He alleged that the district horticulture officials are not making effort to supply potato seeds on time.

Another farmer from Singiri village Parikhita Rout said the sowing season has sparked a rush for quality seeds. But the shortage has hit farmers who now want the government to step in. “Due to shortage of seeds, many farmers are being compelled to purchase substandard seeds from the open market by paying more,” he alleged.