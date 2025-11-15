CRRI turns paddy stubble into bio-bitumen to combat pollution and reduce imports
BHUBANESWAR: Scientists at the CSIR-Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) have developed a bio-bitumen derived from paddy straw, offering a sustainable solution to both stubble burning and petroleum-based bitumen imports. The innovation could reduce road construction costs, support farmers, and tackle severe air pollution in North India.
For years, smoke from burning paddy stubble has engulfed large parts of North India, contributing to toxic smog and respiratory health hazards. CRRI scientists have now converted this agricultural waste into bio-bitumen, which has successfully undergone field trials in Guwahati and the Nagpur-Mansar bypass on NH-44.
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, speaking at the 84th Indian Roads Congress in Bhubaneswar, said that farmers could soon become not just ‘annadata’ (food providers) and ‘indhan data’ (fuel producers) but also ‘bitumen data’ (bitumen producers).
India produces around 157 million tonnes of grain annually, generating nearly 600 million tonnes of crop residue, much of which is burned in the open. The country’s road network relies on bituminous surfacing for 90 per cent of roads, with bitumen consumption projected to rise from 88 lakh tonnes in 2023-24 to 100 lakh tonnes this year. Nearly half of India’s bitumen is imported, costing around Rs 30,000 crore.
Prof Manoranjan Parida, Director of CRRI, said, “Bio-bitumen produced from agricultural waste offers a dual solution. With up to 30 per cent blending capacity, it can reduce dependence on petroleum-based bitumen and cut greenhouse gas emissions by nearly 70 per cent compared to conventional bitumen.”
The bio-bitumen technology, for which a patent has been filed, allows farmers to sell crop residues instead of burning them. CRRI has developed two types of bio-bitumen, one in-house and another in collaboration with Pune-based Praj Industries. According to the scientists, one tonne of paddy straw produces 30 per cent biochar, 35 per cent bio-oil, and 35 per cent biogas. The bio-oil is then refined into bio-binder suitable for road construction.
Senior principal scientist Ambika Behl said, “Agricultural biomass contains aromatics similar to those in petroleum bitumen. Through pyrolysis, paddy straw can be converted into bio-bitumen, providing an eco-friendly alternative.” Laboratory and field trials have confirmed that bio-bitumen performs comparably to conventional bitumen, with tensile strength and resilient modulus even superior in some cases. The product is also more cost-effective, priced at Rs 40 per kg versus Rs 50 per kg for petroleum-based bitumen.
In a parallel initiative, CRRI, in collaboration with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), has developed geocells from municipal plastic waste. These technical textiles, designed for road construction, are five times more cost-effective than conventional geocells and have already undergone field testing on the Garhmukteshwar-Meerut Expressway. The product is expected to be patented and commercially launched soon.
“Plastic, once a useful material, has become an environmental threat. Our geocells offer a practical solution, transforming waste into a valuable construction resource,” said principal scientist Gagandeep Singh.