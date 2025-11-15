CRRI turns paddy stubble into bio-bitumen to combat pollution and reduce imports

BHUBANESWAR: Scientists at the CSIR-Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) have developed a bio-bitumen derived from paddy straw, offering a sustainable solution to both stubble burning and petroleum-based bitumen imports. The innovation could reduce road construction costs, support farmers, and tackle severe air pollution in North India.

For years, smoke from burning paddy stubble has engulfed large parts of North India, contributing to toxic smog and respiratory health hazards. CRRI scientists have now converted this agricultural waste into bio-bitumen, which has successfully undergone field trials in Guwahati and the Nagpur-Mansar bypass on NH-44.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, speaking at the 84th Indian Roads Congress in Bhubaneswar, said that farmers could soon become not just ‘annadata’ (food providers) and ‘indhan data’ (fuel producers) but also ‘bitumen data’ (bitumen producers).

India produces around 157 million tonnes of grain annually, generating nearly 600 million tonnes of crop residue, much of which is burned in the open. The country’s road network relies on bituminous surfacing for 90 per cent of roads, with bitumen consumption projected to rise from 88 lakh tonnes in 2023-24 to 100 lakh tonnes this year. Nearly half of India’s bitumen is imported, costing around Rs 30,000 crore.