Odisha: Car with body of missing lawyer inside found submerged in pond

BARIPADA: Police recovered the badly-decomposed body of a missing lawyer from a car which was found submerged in a pond in Jharpokharia area of Mayurbhanj district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Gulesh Gochhayat (42) of Bisoi. Gulesh was reportedly missing for almost three months.

Police said in the morning, some locals spotted a car in the pond at Silphodi Upperbeda under Jharpokharia police limits. On being alerted, police along with local fire services personnel reached the spot and pulled out the four-wheeler from the water body. To everyone’s surprise, a decomposed body was found in the back seat of the car.

On examining the wallet found inside the clothes on the body, police identified the deceased to be Gulesh.