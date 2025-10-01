Minor among three swept away in Odisha's Bahuda river

BERHAMPUR: In an utterly tragic incident, three women members of a family - from three different generations - were swept away while crossing Bahuda river near Chikiti on their way back from Durga Puja on Tuesday. One of the victims was a seven-year-old girl.
A fourth member, a five-year-old boy, could be rescued and has been admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur. His condition remains critical.
The three victims were identified as Usha Behera (50), her daughter Anasuya Behera (35) and seven-year-old granddaughter. They belonged to Kalingadala village in Digapahandi block. The family members had crossed Bahuda river earlier in the day to reach Goddess Ratneswari and witness the Maha Ashtami puja. After darshan and partaking prasad, they were heading back to Kalingadala, about 3 km from the shrine.
Police sources said, since the four had crossed Bahuda by foot, the four walked into the river on their way back but were caught in the current and disappeared. Some locals, who saw them getting swept away, raised an alarm and jumped into the river.
After a search in a radius of around 1 km, the four were rescued and brought to the river bank on Chikiti side. The locals waited for an ambulance but as its arrival got delayed, two of the four were carried on motorcycles to Chikiti community health centre (CHC) while other two were brought in an ambulance which reached the spot by that time.
However, doctors at Chikiti CHC declared Usha, her daughter and granddaughter dead and referred the boy to MKCG MCH in Berhampur as he did not respond to treatment. Since Ratneswari Temple area comes under K Nuagaon police limits, cops reached Chikiti hospital and sent the bodies for autopsy.
Eye-witnesses said the four lost their regular route in the water and entered the deep portion only to be swept away by the water flow. A pal of gloom descended in Chikiti and Kalingadala area following the tragic incident.