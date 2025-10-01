Minor among three swept away in Odisha's Bahuda river

BERHAMPUR: In an utterly tragic incident, three women members of a family - from three different generations - were swept away while crossing Bahuda river near Chikiti on their way back from Durga Puja on Tuesday. One of the victims was a seven-year-old girl.

A fourth member, a five-year-old boy, could be rescued and has been admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur. His condition remains critical.

The three victims were identified as Usha Behera (50), her daughter Anasuya Behera (35) and seven-year-old granddaughter. They belonged to Kalingadala village in Digapahandi block. The family members had crossed Bahuda river earlier in the day to reach Goddess Ratneswari and witness the Maha Ashtami puja. After darshan and partaking prasad, they were heading back to Kalingadala, about 3 km from the shrine.

Police sources said, since the four had crossed Bahuda by foot, the four walked into the river on their way back but were caught in the current and disappeared. Some locals, who saw them getting swept away, raised an alarm and jumped into the river.