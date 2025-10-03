Heavy rain and landslides batter Odisha; one dead, two missing

BHUBANESWAR: Heavy rainfall, triggered by a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal, lashed Odisha on Thursday, disrupting normal life with widespread waterlogging, landslides, and transport disruptions. The weather event left one person dead and two others missing, officials reported.

The intensity of the rain increased as the depression made landfall near Gopalpur in Ganjam district on Thursday evening, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which also confirmed that downpours would persist until 8:30 am on Friday.

“One person died and two others went missing in landslides reported at six locations in Gajapati district, due to incessant rain over the past two days,” Superintendent of Police Jatindra Kumar Panda told PTI via telephone. “The deceased was buried under debris following a landslide under the jurisdiction of R Udaygiri Police Station,” he added.

Seventy-year-old Kartika Shabara and his son Rajib Shabara were reported missing after a landslide struck near Pekat in the Rayagada block of the district. Rescue operations are underway, although key roads linking Rayagada with Nuagarh and R Udaygiri have been severed, said Panda.

In a rescue effort, 24 tourists stranded on the Mahendragiri Hills due to a landslide were safely evacuated, he added.

In response to the severe damage caused by the heavy rainfall, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi directed Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena to visit the affected district and oversee ongoing rescue operations. The Chief Minister also instructed the Special Relief Commissioner to provide immediate support as required by the local administration.