BJD, Cong demand CBI probe into CPSE test irregularities

BHUBANESWAR: The political blame game over the irregularities in the Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE) 2024 recruitment test has intensified with the BJD on Friday alleging that one of the suspects was associated with the ruling BJP and the latter hit back saying the opposition parties were responsible for the rot in the examination system.

Addressing a media conference here, BJD spokesperson Tumbanath Panda and president of the Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD) Ipsita Sahu alleged that Shankar Prusty, one of the directors of Panchsoft Technologies Private Limited, which was entrusted with the task conducting the written recruitment test for the CPSE 2024 had joined BJP in the presence of state president of the party Manmohan Samal recently. The BJD leaders also released a photograph of Prusty with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and demanded CBI probe into the scam.

The BJD leaders alleged that during the last 15 months, 16 recruitment tests have been cancelled at the last moment, pushing the future of thousands of youths to darkness. Alleging that some members of the state cabinet and senior officials are involved in the scam, the leaders questioned the selection of an inexperienced company like Panchsoft Technologies for such an important work.