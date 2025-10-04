CMO tip blows lid off SI exam scam, scanner on multiple agencies

BHUBANESWAR: Three days after police arrested 117 persons - 114 of them applicants - for the now-postponed Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE) 2024 for recruitment sub-inspectors (SIs), exposing serious leakages in the system, investigation has remained undecided on how the question papers were compromised.

The examination, conducted by the Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB), was awarded to ITI Limited, a central PSU. The public sector undertaking further sub-contracted the work to Bhubaneswar-based Silicon Techlab. The tender was worth about Rs 3 crore. Sources said, Silicon Techlab sublet key tasks to another agency, Panchsoft Technologies Private Limited.

So far, Odisha Police has remained tight-lipped on who prepared the question papers for the examination which was to be conducted in optical mark recognition (OMR) format. Since recruitment examinations for government jobs require highest levels of secrecy, to contain the scope of leakages, the number of agencies involved in the examination process is kept at the minimum. However, this time, multiple numbers of agencies were engaged in the chain of process and their role is under scanner.

Sources said, had it not been for the chief minister’s office (CMO) which tipped off Berhampur police about the group of candidates being ferried in three buses to be trained for the test at Vizianagaram, the multi crore scam would not have come to fore at the nick of time.

A team from Golanthara police station stopped three AC buses near Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border on October 1. During verification, police found that there were a total of 117 passengers. Of them, 114 had applied for sub-inspector exams. Three middlemen, including a police constable, were also held.