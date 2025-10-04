Pounding rains cause landslides in Gajapati, two dead, two more missing

BHUBANESWAR/KORAPUT: A series of landslides, triggered by incessant rainfall over the last three days, left two persons dead in Gajapati district which bore the brunt of the depression in the last 48 hours. Two others are stated to be untraceable after being swept away in overflowing nullahs.

The deaths were reported from Rayagada block of Gajapati district which reportedly recorded at least six landslides.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed deep sorrow over the death of the two persons and announced ex-gratia of `4 lakh each for next of the kin of the victims. He also deputed Commerce and Transport minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena to the district to oversee relief and rescue operations.

The chief minister spoke to the Gajapati district collector and inquired about the situation. The chief minister’s office (CMO) said Majhi also directed the special relief commissioner to provide immediate assistance required by the district administration.

The killer landslides were reported from Bastriguda and Bandhaguda villages of Rayagada block. Another landslide was reported on Thursday at Mahulsahi village in which two villagers went missing. The two were at their agricultural field when the landslide occurred.

Gajapati police said rescue operation was underway and a team of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) reached the site on Friday morning. However, the missing persons are yet to be traced.

Official sources said due to heavy rain, a bridge on NH 326A was washed away and all vehicles were diverted from Mohana to Luhagodi via Chandiput in the district. Repair work on the bridge will resume after normalcy is restored.