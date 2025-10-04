Pounding rains cause landslides in Gajapati, two dead, two more missing

BHUBANESWAR/KORAPUT: A series of landslides, triggered by incessant rainfall over the last three days, left two persons dead in Gajapati district which bore the brunt of the depression in the last 48 hours. Two others are stated to be untraceable after being swept away in overflowing nullahs.
The deaths were reported from Rayagada block of Gajapati district which reportedly recorded at least six landslides.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed deep sorrow over the death of the two persons and announced ex-gratia of `4 lakh each for next of the kin of the victims. He also deputed Commerce and Transport minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena to the district to oversee relief and rescue operations.
The chief minister spoke to the Gajapati district collector and inquired about the situation. The chief minister’s office (CMO) said Majhi also directed the special relief commissioner to provide immediate assistance required by the district administration.
The killer landslides were reported from Bastriguda and Bandhaguda villages of Rayagada block. Another landslide was reported on Thursday at Mahulsahi village in which two villagers went missing. The two were at their agricultural field when the landslide occurred.
Gajapati police said rescue operation was underway and a team of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) reached the site on Friday morning. However, the missing persons are yet to be traced.
Official sources said due to heavy rain, a bridge on NH 326A was washed away and all vehicles were diverted from Mohana to Luhagodi via Chandiput in the district. Repair work on the bridge will resume after normalcy is restored.
Besides, the NH 326A road connecting R Udayagiri to Paralakhemundi was blocked due to landslide at Budhisila Ghat.
Heavy rains were also reported in Rayagada, Koraput and Kalahandi districts. The incessant downpour caused a boulder to roll on to the railway line near Lada station in Rayagada on Thursday. As a result, train services in Visakhapatanam-Rayagada railway route were disrupted. Train services were also affected in various parts of Kottavalasa-Kirandul and Korapu-Rayagada line of Waltair division.
Gajapati district collector Madhumita said because of heavy rainfall and waterlogging in several areas of the district, all the 2,443 anganwadi centres were declared closed on October 3 and 4. The feeding programme, however, was continued by distributing dry rations to all beneficiaries, she added.
Meanwhile, Chandra Sekhar Padhi, engineer-in-chief of the Water Resources department told mediapersons that Vansadhara river was flowing above the danger mark at 55.24 meter in Rayagada. The water level will recede below the danger mark by tomorrow morning and there is no danger of a flood, he added.
In Koraput, continuous downpour led to storm water overtopping several temporary bridges, severely affecting road and rail connectivity in the region. On National Highways 326 and 26, rainwater was flowing over diversion bridges leaving traffic between Koraput, Semiliguda, Patangi and Visakhapatnam in a standstill.
The district administration issued an advisory asking residents of hilly and riverine areas to remain alert. All tehsil and block officials and fire brigades have been instructed to be on standby to respond to emergencies.