33-year-old man murdered in cold blood over gambling dispute in Odisha's Dharakote

BERHAMPUR: Tension ran high in Damodarpali village under Dharakote police limits of Ganjam district after a 33-year-old man was murdered in cold blood reportedly over a gambling dispute on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Kalia Reddy of Damodarpali. Sources said a group of villagers brutally stabbed Kalia after a fight broke out over distribution of gambling money.

Locals alleged that an illegal gambling den was operating near Jagannath temple in the village for the last fortnight. Though the matter was reported to police, no step was taken to stop the illegal activity. Late in the night, a dispute arose over distribution of the collected money, which resulted in the fatal attack on Kalia.

Kalia was rushed to Aska hospital and later referred to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur. However, he succumbed on the way. A villager, Sanjiva Reddy, claimed he had earlier complained to the local police about the gambling den. “Had police taken timely action, Kalia’s murder could have been averted,” he added.