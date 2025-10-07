33-year-old man murdered in cold blood over gambling dispute in Odisha's Dharakote

BERHAMPUR: Tension ran high in Damodarpali village under Dharakote police limits of Ganjam district after a 33-year-old man was murdered in cold blood reportedly over a gambling dispute on Sunday night.
The deceased was identified as Kalia Reddy of Damodarpali. Sources said a group of villagers brutally stabbed Kalia after a fight broke out over distribution of gambling money.
Locals alleged that an illegal gambling den was operating near Jagannath temple in the village for the last fortnight. Though the matter was reported to police, no step was taken to stop the illegal activity. Late in the night, a dispute arose over distribution of the collected money, which resulted in the fatal attack on Kalia.
Kalia was rushed to Aska hospital and later referred to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur. However, he succumbed on the way. A villager, Sanjiva Reddy, claimed he had earlier complained to the local police about the gambling den. “Had police taken timely action, Kalia’s murder could have been averted,” he added.
After autopsy, the deceased’s body was brought to Damodarpali and cremated in the village. Sources said tension continues to prevail in the village as Kalia’s friends are reportedly planning to avenge the murder.
Ganjam SP Subhendu Patra said though it is being claimed that Kalia was killed over gambling money, police have received no such allegation so far. A murder case was registered in this connection and three persons have been detained for questioning. Investigation is underway to ascertain the exact motive behind the murder. All the accused involved in the crime will be nabbed soon, he added.
The SP further said police are regularly conducting raids on gambling dens. Since September 20, around 300 persons have been arrested for their involvement in gambling across Ganjam district. Police have seized a cash of around Rs 8 lakh from them.