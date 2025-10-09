IBAAS stresses shift to renewable energy

BHUBANESWAR: The president and business head of metals and minerals of Hindalco Kailash Pandey outlined a roadmap being prepared by the company for use of renewable energy, emission reduction, fuel switching and decarbonisation in the process of alumina refining and smelting.

Speaking at the 13th International Bauxite, Alumina and Aluminium conference, here on Wednesday, Pandey said Hindalco’s innovation centre for energy and decarbonisation is making serious efforts on this aspect.

The three-day international conference was organised by International Bauxite, Alumina and Aluminium Society (IBAAS) in association with Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology (IMMT) and the Bhubaneswar chapter of the Indian Institute of Metals (IIM).

Nearly 300 delegates, representing around 100 companies from India and abroad participated in the event. Speakers deliberated on the key theme of the conference ‘a green and smart aluminium industry for tomorrow’, focusing on sustainability of the industry.

Technical sessions on important topics relating to bauxite mining, alumina refining and aluminium smelting were held during the conference, in which industry captains made valuable suggestions for sustainable growth of the industry.

Prominent industry experts in the alumina and alumina sector including CMD of Nalco Brijendra Pratap Singh, director of IMMT Ramanuj Narayan, director of JNARDDC Anupam Agnihotri and director of Aluminium Stewardship Initiative Mark Annandale also spoke.

The IBAAS 2025 ESG Awards were conferred upon industry persons for contribution towards sustainability in aluminium industry.