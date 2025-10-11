Awareness programme for juvenile offenders in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR : Puri police on Friday organised a special awareness programme for juvenile offenders as part of efforts to re-integrate them into the mainstream.

A total of 40 juvenile offenders, who were earlier involved in various unlawful activities and had undergone legal correctional measures took part in the event, which took place at Town police station under the leadership of Puri SP Prateek Singh.

“The meeting’s objective was to encourage, counsel and motivate them towards a positive and disciplined future. Children are the future of our society. However, sometimes due to bad influence or adverse circumstances, they take the wrong path. But, with timely guidance and support, they can definitely rebuild their lives and contribute positively for the society,” the SP said.

During the session, Singh interacted personally with the minor children and motivated them to lead a responsible and law-abiding life. He also sensitised their parents to keep a close watch on their behaviour and encourage them to pursue education, sports, and other constructive activities.