64 level-crossing violations this year in Odisha, 47 arrested

BHUBANESWAR: The Khurda Road division of ECoR has expressed serious concern over increasing incidents of levelcrossing (LC) violation and gate breaking by vehicles.

The violation by vehicles is not only endangering lives but also causing disruption and delay to train services in the division, it has warned. Railway sources said 64 incidents of LC gate breaking have been reported and 47 people arrested in this connection so far this year. The highest 11 incidents have been reported from Bhubaneswar, eight from Berhampur, seven each from Puri, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Keonjhar Road, six from Cuttack and five each from Palasa and Khurda Road.

“In several cases, road users forcefully try to cross LC gates even after the gate is closed or while being closed, leading to damage to boom barriers and signal failures. This irresponsible behaviour results in loss of punctuality, disruption of train operations and risk to life and property,” sources said. ECoR appealed all to obey railway safety rules and act responsibly at level-crossings.