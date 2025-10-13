RDC orders probe into construction quality of Durgapali railway overbridge

SAMBALPUR: The Northern revenue divisional commissioner (RDC) has directed the Sambalpur collector to conduct an inquiry into the alleged poor-quality construction of the newly-built Durgapali railway overbridge (ROB), which connects the ring road to National Highway-53.
The directive follows a petition filed on September 13 by city-based advocate Prasanta Padhi who raised concerns about visible cracks and substandard work on the structure just days after its inauguration on May 25. In his petition, Padhi described the condition of the overbridge as ‘extremely dangerous and poor’, warning that its current state posed a severe threat to public safety.
Citing a report published in a newspaper, he said, “The fundamental design of the overbridge appears to be flawed, leading to multiple accidents. Commuting on this bridge is perilous, and it is only a matter of time before a major tragedy occurs.” Padhi called for a thorough and impartial investigation into the construction quality, tendering process and design, demanding strict action against those responsible for what he termed gross negligence and misuse of public funds.
Copies of the petition were also sent to the Vigilance directorate, Enforcement directorate, East Coast Railway, Public Works department, and the collector, urging immediate intervention and accountability. Acting on the complaint, the RDC’s office, through additional secretary Saroj Kumar Mishra, wrote to Sambalpur collector Siddheshwar Baliram Bondar on Friday, requesting a detailed investigation and lawful action with an action-taken report to be submitted at the earliest.
Reportedly, after the petition was filed, the overbridge developed fresh and wider cracks on September 25 following heavy rainfall in the city. Constructed jointly by the Railways and the Works department at a cost of Rs 60.43 crore, the ROB spans 947 metre in length and 12.5 metre in width. It was intended to ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity in the city. However, cracks appeared on one side of the bridge soon after its opening followed by similar damage at multiple places over time.
Initially projected as a long-awaited solution for traffic congestion in the city, the ROB has faced widespread criticism with locals alleging that it was completed hurriedly to coincide with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s visit in May.