RDC orders probe into construction quality of Durgapali railway overbridge

SAMBALPUR: The Northern revenue divisional commissioner (RDC) has directed the Sambalpur collector to conduct an inquiry into the alleged poor-quality construction of the newly-built Durgapali railway overbridge (ROB), which connects the ring road to National Highway-53.

The directive follows a petition filed on September 13 by city-based advocate Prasanta Padhi who raised concerns about visible cracks and substandard work on the structure just days after its inauguration on May 25. In his petition, Padhi described the condition of the overbridge as ‘extremely dangerous and poor’, warning that its current state posed a severe threat to public safety.

Citing a report published in a newspaper, he said, “The fundamental design of the overbridge appears to be flawed, leading to multiple accidents. Commuting on this bridge is perilous, and it is only a matter of time before a major tragedy occurs.” Padhi called for a thorough and impartial investigation into the construction quality, tendering process and design, demanding strict action against those responsible for what he termed gross negligence and misuse of public funds.