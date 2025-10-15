Central team reviews performance of crops under NFSNM and NMEO in Sundargarh

ROURKELA: A Central team on Tuesday embarked on a three-day inspection and monitoring programme in Sundargarh district to review performance and acceptability of various standing crops taken up under the National Food Security and Nutrition Mission (NFSNM) and National Mission on Edible Oils (NMEO).

The team’s assessment would be key for formulation of strategies to continue with the existing crop patterns and practices, or go for changes.

The team, comprising director of the Directorate of Rice Development, Patna Man Singh and agriculture officers of Sundargarh, visited Jamtalia village under Sadar block and inspected cluster production of ‘til’ (sesame) by a group of 60 farmers over 100 hectares. They also inspected the MTU 1001 variety of paddy crops taken up with the mechanised direct seeding method at Masnikani village. In the Rajgangpur block, the team inspected the schematic ‘biri’ (black gram) cultivation.

Singh reportedly expressed satisfaction with the performance of different standing crops and their acceptability among the beneficiary farmers. In Kutra block, the local agriculture personnel were educated on the use of Krishi Mapper app. Singh inspected the advanced soil testing and environment-friendly pest control practices in the laboratories near Sundargarh town.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the team would visit other selected areas of the district including the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK)-1 at Kirei and KVK-2 at Rourkela.

District agriculture officer (CDAO) of Sundargarh LB Mallick said under the NFSNM, performance of different varieties of crops like paddy, pulses and multi-cereals, were reviewed with an aim to enhance production and help farmers reap more benefit. Similarly, performance of oilseeds crops were reviewed under NMEO.

The CDAO said feedback was taken from beneficiary farmers about acceptability of different crops under the schematic cultivation programmes. Almost all beneficiary farmers asserted to continue with these crops, showing their high satisfaction level, he added.