Orissa HC seeks affidavit from chief secretary on vacant teacher posts in state

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has ordered the chief secretary and the commissioner-cum-secretary to the chancellor of state universities to submit affidavits detailing concrete steps being taken to fill the 13,000 vacant teacher posts in state-run high schools and universities.

The single judge bench of Justice Dixit Krishna Shripad issued the order on Monday while expressing dissatisfaction over the partial compliance of an earlier directive issued on September 23 this year. The court had then asked the state government to provide a full status report on existing vacancies and recruitment measures in high schools and higher educational institutions.

Two letters dated October 10 and 13 respectively from the directorate of Secondary Education and the joint secretary to the Department of Higher Education were submitted before the court. The letters disclosed that the total vacant positions of teachers in government high schools were 5,565, fully aided high school (1,652), newly-aided (block grant) high school (3,538) and Sanskrit Tolls (505).

Concerning the number of teaching posts in state public universities, out of the total 298 posts of sanctioned strength of professors, 260 are lying vacant, out of total 591 posts of sanctioned strength of associate professors, 453 posts are lying vacant and out of total 2,073 posts of sanctioned strength of assistant professors, 1,404 posts are yet to be filled up.

However, Justice Shripad noted that “the information furnished in these two letters falls short of the requirement to make any positive order in the matter”. The court has now ordered that the chief secretary and the commissioner-cum-secretary to the chancellor of state universities be added as parties in the case.