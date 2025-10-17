Farmers take out massive rally in Ambabhona over power pangs

BARGARH: Over a thousand farmers including bore-well cultivators from Barpahad and nearby areas gathered on the Kedarnath temple premises in Ambabhona block to voice their grievances against the government and the local power distribution company on Thursday.
The farmers under the banner of Barapahad Krushak Sangathan criticised the policies of Tata Power, citing the hardships faced by them due to low-voltage supply, unscheduled power cuts and punitive measures imposed through smart meters. They also accused the discom of adopting a callous approach and preventing farmers from managing their crops effectively.
Later in the day, the farmers took out a massive protest rally to the local tehsil office. They submitted a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi through tehsildar Raghunath Panigrahi.
In the memorandum, the farmers claimed that despite the presence of Hirakud Dam and proposals for third-canal water supply under the Ayodhyanath Khosla Committee, most farmland are inadequately irrigated.
Sangathan advisor Ramesh Mahapatra said, “In Ambabhona block, only around 15 per cent of the 22,173 hectare of kharif farmland receive irrigation. Hence, farmers are forced to rely on costly electricity-driven bore-well irrigation. Frequent low-voltage supply and unscheduled power cuts further hamper crop management in the region.”
The memorandum comprised five key demands including complete waiver of pending electricity bills. The farmers also demanded that electricity billing for irrigation be fixed on basis of water usage, installation of smart meters be stopped and existing meters replaced, end to the practice of unannounced power cuts and provision of uninterrupted electricity supply.
Besides, the farmers said to guarantee quality service, electricity distribution should remain under the direct supervision of the government rather than private companies. They urged the government to consider these demands and take necessary steps to protect the interests of farmers.