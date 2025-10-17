Farmers take out massive rally in Ambabhona over power pangs

BARGARH: Over a thousand farmers including bore-well cultivators from Barpahad and nearby areas gathered on the Kedarnath temple premises in Ambabhona block to voice their grievances against the government and the local power distribution company on Thursday.

The farmers under the banner of Barapahad Krushak Sangathan criticised the policies of Tata Power, citing the hardships faced by them due to low-voltage supply, unscheduled power cuts and punitive measures imposed through smart meters. They also accused the discom of adopting a callous approach and preventing farmers from managing their crops effectively.

Later in the day, the farmers took out a massive protest rally to the local tehsil office. They submitted a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi through tehsildar Raghunath Panigrahi.

In the memorandum, the farmers claimed that despite the presence of Hirakud Dam and proposals for third-canal water supply under the Ayodhyanath Khosla Committee, most farmland are inadequately irrigated.