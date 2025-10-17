Will serve Odisha and its people till I’m alive: BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik

BHUBANESWAR: Leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said he will continue to serve Odisha and its people till the end of his life.

On the occasion of his 79th birthday on Thursday, Naveen took part in the Jana Samparka Padayatra of the party at the Ganganagar Adarsha Palli in the Ekamra-Bhubaneswar Assembly constituency. Accepting greetings and wishes from the people, the former chief minister said, “I am always with you and will remain so. I will continue to serve Mother Odisha till the end of my life.”

The BJD president, who walked for some time during the Yatra, called upon the party leaders and workers to serve the people. “Serving the people is the mantra of the BJD. You (party leaders and workers) should continue to do so,” he added.

Senior leaders of the party, including senior vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra, Rajya Sabha MPs Debasis Samantaray and Sulata Deo, Opposition chief whip Pramila Mallik, and Bhubaneswar mayor Sulochana Das, accompanied the former chief minister during the march. The Jana Samparka Padayatra of the party, which started on October 9, will continue till November 9. Notably, this is Naveen’s first public appearance after nearly six months, during which he underwent treatment in Mumbai and Bhubaneswar hospitals. After recovery, the former chief minister was at New Delhi for over a month and skipped all public programmes and engagements. The BJD president returned to Odisha on October 10.

Later in the day, Naveen visited the SOS Village on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar to celebrate his birthday with the children. He cut a cake prepared by the kids. Naveen said he is happy to have celebrated his birthday with the children.