Odisha government declares Diwali holidays on October 20, 21

BHUBANESWAR: Amid confusion over Diwali dates this year, the state government on Saturday announced two-day holiday for the festival of lights.

The government calendar for 2025 had marked October 21 (Tuesday) as Diwali holiday, but October 20 was added after the Mukti Mandap Pandit Mahasabha, of Jagannath temple in Puri, settled for the latter as the date for the festival.

In a fresh notification issued on Saturday, the state government on the approval of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi declared October 20 as an additional holiday. Revenue minister Suresh Pujari told mediapersons that it will be adjusted against the fourth Saturday this month. Government employees will attend office on October 25, the fourth Saturday, which is a holiday for them.

In separate notifications, the School and Mass Education and Higher Education departments have also announced that schools and colleges will remain closed for two days. However, the educational institutions in poll-bound Nuapada district will remain open on October 20 due to the model code of conduct in force.

October 20 will be a working day for all government offices in Nuapada district as it is the last day for filing nomination for the November 11 by-election, Pujari said.