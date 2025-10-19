Sambalpur municipal elections in limbo, govt misses court’s deadline

SAMBALPUR: Twelve years after the formation of Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC), the long-pending civic election continues to remain uncertain.

Even after the Orissa High Court directed the state government to publish an election notification based on revised reservation norms, the six-week deadline has now elapsed.

In its order on September 3, the high court had quashed the 2015 government notification on ward re-organisation, observing that the reservation exceeded the 50 per cent limit prescribed by law. It instructed the state government to issue a fresh notification within six weeks and conduct election accordingly.

However, despite the expiry of the stipulated period, no official notification has been released, leaving residents of Sambalpur, Burla and Hirakud disappointed.

The Sambalpur municipal body was granted corporation status in September 2013, merging Hirakud NAC and five gram panchayats from Maneswar block along with nine from Dhankauda block. In 2015, the government issued a notification for the first SMC election. But legal challenges emerged after a Burla resident filed a petition in the high court, arguing that the reservation structure violated the 50 per cent cap.