Over 50 workers from BJD, Congress join BJP in Odisha's Malkangiri

MALKANGIRI: In a major political development, over 50 workers from the BJD and the Congress joined the BJP in Malkangiri district on Sunday at a special merger programme held at the district BJP office.

Workers from Tandabai, Malavaram, Pusuguda and Maharajpally gram panchayats joined the saffron party, marking what BJP leaders described as “a new chapter of political realignment and grassroots consolidation” in the region. The new members cited growing confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, developmental initiatives and welfare policies as the main reasons for their decision.

District BJP president Ashok Kumar Parida, Malkangiri MLA Narsingha Madkami, former district president Nimai Chandra Pal, and Balimela NAC chairman Pradeep Nayak welcomed the new entrants. District general secretary Manik Lal Chakraborty, vice-president Sameer Mistri, MLA representative Nihar Ray, Malavaram Mandal president Jayanta Majumdar and senior leaders Krishna and Raju were also present.