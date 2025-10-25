Bhubaneswar Airport DGM held for cheating woman employee of private airline over promise of marriage

BHUBHANESWAR: Police in Bhubaneswar have arrested Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) deputy general manager (operations) Umakant Patel for allegedly cheating a woman employee of a private airline on the promise of marriage.

The victim had filed a complaint against the accused in Airport police station.

Police said Patel, aged 48, and the woman were earlier posted at the New Delhi airport, where they entered into a relationship. The victim is an Odisha native.

She returned to the State later and started working at BPIA. Patel also took a transfer to BPIA, four to five months back.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that Patel even forced her to undergo an abortion.

"The two were in a relationship for the last four years. However, Patel had not revealed to the woman that he was married and had two daughters. He continued to maintain an illicit relationship with the complainant by concealing his marital status," said Airport police station IIC, Rabindranath Meher.

Patel had assured the woman that he would marry her. However, after finding out the truth, she lodged a complaint and a case was registered against him under various sections of BNS, including cheating.

Subsequently, he was arrested.