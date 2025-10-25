OPCC chief defends integrity, says won’t be intimidated by fake news

NUAPADA : As the political heat picks up ahead of Nuapada by-election, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das on Friday defended his integrity and said those trying to defame him by spreading fake news about his property are criminal elements.

Addressing mediapersons here, Das said, “I was born into a poverty-stricken family. My two houses are still under loan. If I have any other property, the government should investigate and distribute it among the people.”

He said criminal elements are defaming him by spreading fabricated news about his property. Election officers and police remain silent, allowing these elements to tarnish his image. Unable to compete fairly, BJP is using cheap tactics against Congress, he alleged.

“During my tenure as a member of the Parliament, I facilitated numerous projects in Nuapada including national highways, a super specialty hospital, two central schools in Khariar and a 33 KV substation. I am a local leader and this is my constituency. No outside leader’s interference is acceptable here. I will not be intimidated and will continue to stand for the tribal community,” Das asserted.

Accusing the ruling BJP of misusing government resources to influence voters, the OPCC chief claimed the workers and candidates of the saffron party are holding meetings in government schools, which is against election rules. The BJP is also using financial incentives to lure voters and divide the tribal community.