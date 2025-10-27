Harvesting season nears, elephant menace returns to Odisha's Sundargarh

ROURKELA: With the onset of crop harvesting season, elephant menace has returned to the interior and bordering pockets of Sundargarh district, giving sleepless nights to the rural population.

Lured by the ripened crops, elephants are increasingly straying into human habitations to raid agriculture fields, leading to loss of precious lives in the process.

On October 15 night, one Francis Kujur (51) of Fikruchandi village was reportedly trampled to death by an elephant near his farm field in Lathikata block under Kuanrmunda range of Rourkela forest division. His body was found the next morning. Similarly, Chaho Ekka (62) was killed in elephant attack at Goilo village of Badadalki panchayat in the same forest range on October 14 night.

Kuanrmunda deputy range officer PN Saraf cautioned villagers to stay alert and said the Forest department is taking all possible measures to prevent incidents of elephant depredation.

Sources said two elephant herds were also spotted near Buchahunda and Jamberia villages under Jarakudar panchayat in Kuanrmunda range.