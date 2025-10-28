Jain Metals to set up titanium plant in Ganjam

BHUBANESWAR: The state government received two investment proposals in the non-maritime sector on the sidelines of the India Maritime Week 2025 event at Mumbai on Monday.

Chairman and managing director of Chennai-based Jain Metal Group Kamalesh Jain met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and proposed to set up a 45,000 tonne capacity titanium metal and titanium dioxide plant in Ganjam with an investment of Rs 2,100 crore.

Similarly, Reliance Consumer Products Ltd, the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) arm of Reliance Retail Ventures, has planned to set up a manufacturing facility for biscuits, beverages, juice and confectionary at Ambhabil in Khurda district with an investment of Rs 938 crore. The proposed facility will have capacity to produce 14,000 TPA of biscuits, 18 million cases per annum beverages, 3.6 million cases per annum juice and 7,000 TPA confectionary. The proposal has already received approval of the state-level single window clearance authority on October 25.

Chief secretary Manoj Ahuja, additional chief secretary Industries, Hemant Sharma and principal secretary to the chief minister Saswata Mishra were present.