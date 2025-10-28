Prohibitory orders clamped at Dhinkia over JSW project

PARADIP: Apprehending tension in Dhinkia between pro and anti JSW activists, the district administration has clamped prohibitory orders under section 163 of the BNSS at Dhinkia panchayat office field and Maa Phulkhai temple for a month to restrain both parties from entering the disputed site.

Recently, a gram sabha led by sarpanch of Dhinkia Panchayat, Pinki Das, was conducted in the village where hundreds of villagers participated. The meeting resolved to serve notices to both the state and central governments, demanding the return of forest land acquired by JSW.

In 2022, forest land in Dhinkia panchayat was handed over to JSW for setting up steel, cement, and power projects but one group of villagers say it was done without gram sabha consent and allegedly with police support for forced acquisition.

On the other hand, pro-JSW activists led by Sisira Mohapatra conducted a meeting demanding the establishment of JSW’s steel plant which they say will spur economic growth in the region, drive long-term development, generate employment for local youth and strengthen human resources. They support JSW’s ongoing initiatives in education, technical training, skill development and employment.