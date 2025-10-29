Despite ban, boat ferries to Dhabaleswar shrine continue

BHUBANESWAR: Stringent ban nothwithstanding, ferrying of devotees from the Mancheswar ghat to the Dhabaleswar temple via country boats have been continuing unabated with the district administration turning blind to the issue.

On Monday, over three country boats were found ferrying devotees to the Dhabaleswar temple located on an island on Mahanadi river, without any safety measures in place.

With this Monday being the third Monday of the holy Kartik month, over 20,000 devotees had thronged the temple to offer their prayers to the Lord. In view of the large footfall of devotees, a platoon of police force besides Choudwar SDPO Umakant Nayak and four officers of Gurudijhatia police along with IIC Tapan Pati were stationed in and around the shrine for crowd management. However despite that, ferrying of devotees via country boats went unnoticed.