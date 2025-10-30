18 agents of job fraud racket in Odisha grilled by cops

SAMBALPUR: Investigation into the multi-district job fraud racket has revealed deeper links with Sambalpur police identifying 18 supervisors and agents who allegedly assisted the prime accused in duping job seekers through a fake sanitation employment scheme.

Police said the two main accused, Rahul alias Samrat Ray (32) of Sambalpur and Padmabati alias Padmalaya Tandi (34) of Satupalli near Chiplima, were arrested on October 23. The duo had allegedly floated a bogus firm named RMAX Pvt Ltd and lured unemployed people of Sambalpur, Bargarh, Boudh and Sonepur districts. They reportedly collected Rs 12,000 from each aspirant by promising them sweeper jobs in Sambalpur Municipal Corporation with a daily wage of Rs 400.

After arresting Rahul, police took him on a two-day remand for further interrogation. During questioning, the accused disclosed the names of 18 supervisors, including 13 men and five women, who were allegedly engaged as local agents to mobilise victims and collect money. The supervisors were interrogated. Police said Rs 13 lakh cash was seized from one supervisor, Bhagyashree Mahananda of Charpali, who reportedly collected deposits from 492 job seekers in Sambalpur district alone.

Sambalpur SP Mukesh Bhamoo said investigation is continuing to trace other operatives and verify the total number of victims. Police suspect that over 2,000 people were duped of nearly Rs 2 crore through the racket.

Earlier, police had seized Rs 62.01 lakh cash, vehicles, mobile phones, and several identity documents linked to the victims from the two main accused.