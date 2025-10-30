Odisha govt plans UAV testing, training facility at Rangeilunda airport

BHUBANESWAR: To strengthen the aviation ecosystem and tap the fast-growing drone industry, the Odisha government has decided to establish an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) testing, training and promotional facility at Rangeilunda airport in Ganjam district.

Sources said, the project will come up on a design, build, operate and maintain (DBOM) model as per guidelines of Ministry of Civil Aviation and in line with the Odisha State Aviation Policy-2022.

The Commerce and Transport department has sought proposals from agencies having experience in training UAV pilots under government-recognised programmes and those which have supplied UAV platforms of varying weight capacities, including drones between 50 kg and 100 kg.

The selected firm will be leased out a minimum of 1,000 square metre of land at the airport for the facility. The government will provide limited lease rights over the identified land parcel, enabling the firms to construct or utilise existing structures for drone testing and training activities in compliance with aviation and security norms.

The facility is aimed at supporting the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), civil aviation authorities and ecosystem stakeholders for experimentation, demonstration, certification, skilling and operational readiness of UAV platforms.

A Transport department official said Rangeilunda, located near Berhampur and close to premier institutions like Indian Navy’s INS Chilka, offers strategic advantages for UAV development and testing.