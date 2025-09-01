CM Mohan Charan Majhi unveils four multipurpose halls in Malkangiri

MALKANGIRI: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated four multipurpose halls in Malkangiri district through video conference on the occasion of Local Self Government Day on Sunday.

The new projects include a 300-seat multipurpose hall at Chakriguda, 500-seat halls near Tarini temple and Swadhar Gruha besides a 300-seat town hall in Malkangiri town.

Thanking the chief minister, Malkangiri collector Somesh Kumar Upadhayay said a total of six multipurpose halls have been constructed at Malkangiri and Balimela urban local bodies. These properties can be used by the public for various social functions at an affordable rate. This apart, these halls can also be used as flood shelters.

On the occasion, two women of Malkangiri town shared their experiences of the doorstep delivery of government services with the chief minister. Besides, the bid framework of products prepared by the Bonda community, a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG), were handed to the chief minister.

Among others, Malkangiri MLA Narasinga Madkami, Zilla Parishad CEO Naresh Chandra Sabar, municipality chairman Manoj Kumar Barik and executive officer Rajiv Lochan Nayak were present.