Odisha govt rejects fertiliser shortage claims, cites 2.56 lakh tonne stock and crackdown on black marketing

BHUBANESWAR: With the opposition BJD mounting a scathing attack over black marketing of fertilisers during peak kharif operation, the state government on Sunday said there was sufficient stock of chemical soil nutrients available in all districts.

The clarification came in the wake of leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik seeking intervention of the central government to resolve the fertiliser crisis by cracking down on traders indulging in black marketing in cahoot with officials of the Agriculture and Cooperation departments.

A clarification issued by the Agriculture department said the fertiliser position in the state was comfortable with a current stock of 2.56 lakh tonne in the districts (Urea: 0.86 lakh tonne; DAP: 0.56 lakh tonne; MOP: 0.19 lakh tonne; SSP: 0.13 lakh tonne and NP/NPK/NPKS: 0.79 lakh tonne).

The state government had submitted a supply plan of 10 lakh tonne of fertilisers to the central government which allocated 9.55 lakh tonne of various grades based on the monthly crop coverage for the current kharif season.

As per the plan, the state should get 8.60 lakh tonne of fertilisers by the end of August but has received 8.10 lakh tonne, taking the total availability to 11.04 lakh tonne till August 30.