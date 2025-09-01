Odisha govt rejects fertiliser shortage claims, cites 2.56 lakh tonne stock and crackdown on black marketing

BHUBANESWAR: With the opposition BJD mounting a scathing attack over black marketing of fertilisers during peak kharif operation, the state government on Sunday said there was sufficient stock of chemical soil nutrients available in all districts.
The clarification came in the wake of leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik seeking intervention of the central government to resolve the fertiliser crisis by cracking down on traders indulging in black marketing in cahoot with officials of the Agriculture and Cooperation departments.
A clarification issued by the Agriculture department said the fertiliser position in the state was comfortable with a current stock of 2.56 lakh tonne in the districts (Urea: 0.86 lakh tonne; DAP: 0.56 lakh tonne; MOP: 0.19 lakh tonne; SSP: 0.13 lakh tonne and NP/NPK/NPKS: 0.79 lakh tonne).
The state government had submitted a supply plan of 10 lakh tonne of fertilisers to the central government which allocated 9.55 lakh tonne of various grades based on the monthly crop coverage for the current kharif season.
As per the plan, the state should get 8.60 lakh tonne of fertilisers by the end of August but has received 8.10 lakh tonne, taking the total availability to 11.04 lakh tonne till August 30.
Meanwhile, 8.46 lakh tonne of various grades of fertilisers including 3.96 lakh tonne of urea have been sold to farmers and 2.56 lakh tonne are available in the districts, the department said.
With more demand for urea, the department said 11,692 tonne of the fertiliser is in transit to various districts and the consignments will reach PACS and LAMPCS in the next two days. Fertiliser manufacturers have also been directed to supply adequate quantity to MARKFED, the nodal agency for fertiliser distribution across the state.
On black marketing and sale of fake fertilisers, the department said enforcement teams comprising officers from agriculture, revenue and police establishments have been constituted at the district and block levels. So far, 4,546 retail outlets have been inspected and show cause notices issued to 1,202 retailers.
Similarly, stop sale notices have been issued to traders in 30 cases and licenses of 62 dealers suspended/cancelled for alleged violations. In addition, stock has also been seized from the premises of six dealers.
The department urged the farmers not to be misled by any disinformation on artificial shortage of fertilisers in the state.