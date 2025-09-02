Singapore firm Surbana Jurong to draw master plan for proposed Bhubaneswar new city project

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has roped in Singapore government-owned Surbana Jurong to prepare the master plan of the proposed Bhubaneswar New City Project in Daspur and Gothapatana mouzas of the state capital.

Housing and Urban Development minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra on Monday said the new city will come on 800 acre land. The concept would be presented before the MoHUA for support and financial aid under the Urban Challenge Fund.

The new city will have a total built-up area of around 21.7 million sq ft comprising 10.45 million sq ft residential area, 3.10 million sq ft office space, one million sq ft retail commerce, 2.40 million sq ft MICE facilities, 2.30 million sq ft industrial area and 2.35 million sq ft neighbourhood shopping area. It will be designed to accommodate up to 15,000 housing units and 60,000 people.

Addressing the 43rd foundation day celebration of BDA here, Mahapatra stressed the importance of strategic urban planning to manage the capital city’s rapid growth. BDA VC N Thirumala Naik said a market feasibility study has been carried out for the project with the help of global firm JLL.