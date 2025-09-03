Balasore town grapples with flooding after overnight rain

BALASORE: Incessant rain from Monday night caused severe waterlogging in Balasore town and its adjoining localities, throwing life out of gear on Tuesday.
Roads from Chidia Pola, Nua Sahi and Telanga chowk connecting several wards in the town were submerged in rainwater. Arad Bazaar and Congress Gali also witnessed severe waterlogging. Residents faced major inconvenience as shops and houses were inundated reportedly due to poor drainage system.
Nua Sahi chowk, a major route which connects Balasore with Baripada and provides access to the district headquarters hospital (DHH), was also flooded. Hundreds of vehicles including ambulances were forced to take detours covering an additional 10 km to reach their destinations.
Sources said due to heavy rain, a tree fell on an ambulance on the Balasore DHH campus. Though no injuries were reported, the incident sparked panic among patients and their attendants.
Residents blamed the situation on poor drainage system and unplanned construction of houses. Many houses have come up in the town illegally without the administration’s approval. Influential individuals have allegedly constructed structures in violation of house planning rules leading to the flood situation in the town, they alleged.
“We urged the district administration, municipality authorities and the local leaders to improve the town’s drainage system and check illegal constructions. However, no steps were taken in this regard,” alleged some residents.
Balasore collector Suryawanshi Mayur Vikas said two detailed project reports (DPRs) to strengthen the drainage system and carry out development works have been recently submitted to the state government for approval. Once these are approved, the situation would improve significantly. Encroachments on both sides of roads by constructing shops and other business establishments will be evicted soon, he added. Official sources said Balasore town and its nearby areas received 128 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.