Balasore town grapples with flooding after overnight rain

BALASORE: Incessant rain from Monday night caused severe waterlogging in Balasore town and its adjoining localities, throwing life out of gear on Tuesday.

Roads from Chidia Pola, Nua Sahi and Telanga chowk connecting several wards in the town were submerged in rainwater. Arad Bazaar and Congress Gali also witnessed severe waterlogging. Residents faced major inconvenience as shops and houses were inundated reportedly due to poor drainage system.

Nua Sahi chowk, a major route which connects Balasore with Baripada and provides access to the district headquarters hospital (DHH), was also flooded. Hundreds of vehicles including ambulances were forced to take detours covering an additional 10 km to reach their destinations.

Sources said due to heavy rain, a tree fell on an ambulance on the Balasore DHH campus. Though no injuries were reported, the incident sparked panic among patients and their attendants.