Orissa HC quashes 2015 ward reservation circular for SMC

CUTTACK: In a significant development that could pave the way for the long-pending urban local body (ULB) elections in Sambalpur, the Orissa High Court on Wednesday quashed the 2015 notification issued by the state Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department regarding reservation of wards for the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC).

Justice RK Patnaik, while delivering the verdict, directed the H&UD department to issue a fresh notification within six weeks, ensuring that the total reservation of wards does not exceed the 50 per cent limit as mandated by law.

The impugned notification, dated February 25, 2015, had come under legal scrutiny after a writ petition was filed by Ajay Kumar Mohanty, a resident of ward No 4 of Burla. Mohanty had challenged the reservation and delimitation process on the grounds that the combined reservation for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Backward Classes (BC), and women exceeded the permissible cap of 50 per cent.