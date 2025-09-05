CM Mohan Charan Majhi meets President Droupadi Murmu, discusses state issues

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday met President Droupadi Murmu and three Union ministers, and discussed issues pertaining to the state’s development.
Describing his meeting with the President as a courtesy call, the chief minister in a post on X said, “We discussed Odisha’s development projects and our vision for building a Samruddha Odisha.”
“I had the privilege of paying a courtesy call on Hon’ble President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu Ji in New Delhi today. On this occasion, we discussed Odisha’s development projects and our vision for building a Samruddha Odisha,” the CM said. The last time Majhi had been to the Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet Murmu was on July 12. During that time, he had apprised her about the roadmap prepared by his government for building a prosperous Odisha by 2036 when the state will complete 100 years of its formation as a separate state on linguistic basis.
Earlier in the day, Majhi also called on Union minister of Railways, Information & Broadcasting and Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw. “We had an insightful discussion on a wide range of issues concerning Odisha, including the expansion of railway infrastructure, the growth of the semiconductor industry, and strengthening the IT sector,” he said.
On a four-day visit to Delhi, Majhi first met Union minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav and had discussion on a wide range of issues concerning the state that included matters related to environment, forest conservation, climate resilience, and sustainable development.
He also met Union minister of Power and Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar. This is Majhi’s third meeting with Khattar after a gap of five months. The last time he met the Union minister was when the latter had visited Odisha in March and had a review meeting here on the power sector of the state.