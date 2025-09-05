Joy and resentment across Odisha over government’s list of new NACs, municipalities

BARGARH/KANTABANJI/ BHAWANIPATNA/BALASORE: Odisha government’s latest decision notifying 16 new notified area councils (NACs) and seven municipalities has invited a mix of joy and resentment.

Declaration of Sohela as an NAC by Chief Minister Mohan Majhi sparked celebrations across the town and its adjoining villages. People hope the recognition would pave way for infrastructure development and civic amenities.

Residents felicitated local MLA Irasis Acharya for pushing the demand. Acharya assured that Sohela would not only grow into a clean and beautiful town but also into one that is corruption-free, addiction-free, and crime-free.

For decades, residents of Sohela had been pressing for NAC recognition, arguing the town located on the busy Sambalpur-Bargarh road served as a commercial hub and grew well beyond a gram panchayat.

The demand gained momentum ahead of the 2024 elections when the previous BJD government declared 34 new NACs across Odisha, including Paikmal and Bheden in Bargarh district. Sohela was added later through a gazette notification but the decision could not be implemented before the polls.

Former minister Prakash Debata welcomed the government’s decision. “It has been a long aspiration of the people, and I sincerely wish for rapid progress of Sohela and its adjoining areas,” he said.

While Sohela rejoiced, discontent brewed in Paikmal and Bheden which were part of the 2024 list but have been excluded from the present one.