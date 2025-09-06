Odisha government partners with TCS for implementation of IFMS 3.0

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has collaborated with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for designing and implementing the Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS) 3.0.

Sources said the leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions provider will automate the state’s comprehensive public finance workflows with the help of its advanced cloud-native technologies.

TCS has been working with the state government since 2005, beginning with the integrated Odisha Treasury Management System. The partnership continued with the implementation of IFMS, followed by IFMS 2.0 and then IFMS 3.0, the third generation of the solution.

As part of the programme, TCS will also implement its AI workbench, an open-source solution designed to support AI/ML projects in designated operational areas, including model development, monitoring and retraining.

This will enable IFMS 3.0 to apply analytics and machine learning to decision-making and operational processes, with features such as multilingual chatbot interactions to enhance user experience. It will address FAQs, automate service desk procedures and carry out functional tasks, aiding IFMS users.