14-year-old girl raped inside car in Odisha's Daringbadi

BERHAMPUR: A 14-year-old girl was reportedly raped inside a car at Daringbadi in Kandhamal district, police said on Sunday.

The alleged incident took place on September 5 and came to light after the girl’s father lodged a complaint with Daringbadi police on Saturday.

The complainant alleged that the minor, a Class IX student, had gone to her elder sister’s house in Daringbadi to witness the immersion ceremony of Lord Ganesh. After having darshan, she was returning home when one Prasant Pradhan, a local, dragged her into his car and raped her.

The girl returned home and narrated her ordeal to her parents following which a complaint was lodged with police.

Daringbadi IIC Jayant Sethy said police registered a case under POCSO Act. The girl’s medical examination was conducted and her statement recorded.

Pradhan is absconding with his car. Efforts are on to nab him and further investigation is underway, Sethy added.