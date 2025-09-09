Odisha govt holds SLCC meet in capital, special focus laid on tackling cyber crimes

BHUBANESWAR : The Odisha government on Monday organised the 34th meeting of the State Level Co-ordination Committee (SLCC) with a special focus on cyber crimes.

The meeting was held at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) office here. The government asked the banks to fully cooperate with the law enforcement agencies to effectively tackle the menace due to which hundreds of citizens lose lakhs of rupees every day. A workshop was also organised where bankers were asked to provide all possible assistance to the police to deal with cyber frauds effectively.

DG Crime Branch Vinaytosh Mishra informed that most of the cyber frauds reported in the state include investment, trading, digital arrest, fake jobs including work-from-home, fraudulent websites and hotel booking scams. Stating that mule bank accounts are the backbone of the cyber fraud operations, Mishra advised the banks to take urgent corrective action in this regard.

RBI’s chief general manager said they are taking proactive and adaptive approaches to combat cyber-enabled frauds and mule accounts by strengthening regulatory and supervisory framework. RBI said banks are also collaborating with various stakeholders like the state’s law enforcement agencies and carrying out customer awareness programmes related to safe banking and fraud prevention.

Development commissioner-cum-additional chief secretary Anu Garg, who chaired the meeting, pointed out that while digital innovation was driving efficiency and inclusion, continuous awareness programmes on cyber fraud risks and swift conviction of cyber fraudsters were the need of the hour to combat online financial scams.

She also urged that the general public be sensitised on not falling prey to ponzi schemes floated by unscrupulous elements. RBI’s regional director Sarada Prasan Mohanty and senior officials of Law, Finance, Revenue and Disaster Management departments, Securities and Exchange Board of India and others were present.