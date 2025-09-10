Unrest at Odisha's Bhadrak college over banners on campus

BHADRAK: Amid the ongoing dispute over installation of banners for Ganesh Puja celebrations, the agitating students of Bhadrak Autonomous College barred principal Durga Sankar Das, police and a magistrate from entering the campus on Tuesday.

The controversy erupted on Monday after a group of students put up a banner with the words ‘Killer Group’ at the college gate. The provocative words drew widespread objection from other students, triggering protests. The banner was later removed by college authorities.

However, tension flared up again when another group of students put up a second banner with the name ‘Bhadrak Autonomous College’. The saffron background of the new banner became a fresh point of contention among rival student groups. Principal Das said, “After the first banner was removed, another was put up. I inspected it late in the night on Monday and found no objectionable content on it. So I allowed it to remain.”