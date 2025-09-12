Manipal Hospital in Bhubaneswar fixes brain aneurysm by using hand artery

BHUBANESWAR: Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneswar, has successfully performed a brain aneurysm endovascular surgery, a minimally-invasive technique traditionally used in cardiac procedures.

The surgery was conducted by using a hand artery on a 40-year-old working professional from Sambalpur. The man with a history of hypertension was rushed to the hospital after he faced a sudden blackout.

While a CT scan revealed a substantial brain haemorrhage, subsequent brain angiogram confirmed a ruptured aneurysm (abnormal swelling of a blood vessel in the brain). Considering the life-threatening nature of the condition, the neuro-intervention team led by Dr T Seetam Kumar, consultant (neuro and vascular interventional radiology), decided to go for surgery.

“We opted for the novel approach of accessing the aneurysm via the hand artery, making it the first such brain procedure in Odisha. The patient was able to walk comfortably the next day and is under close monitoring,” said Dr Seetam.

Brain aneurysm rupture, he said, is a critical emergency with a high risk of mortality and disability. “We ensured precision while also enhancing patient comfort and recovery by performing the endovascular surgery through the hand artery. This marks a significant advancement in neuro-interventional care in the state,” he added.

Senior consultant and director of Neurosurgery department Dr Amit Jaiswal and consultant (neuro anaesthesia) Dr Saurabh Sharma along with the teams from the Cath Lab and Neuro ICU were also involved.