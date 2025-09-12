Odisha HC seeks response from government on Lokayukta appointments

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Thursday took cognisance of a PIL filed by lawyer Prabir Kumar Das, highlighting a complete defunct state of the Odisha Lokayukta since August 8, 2024, due to vacancies in key positions including that of the chairperson and members.

The division bench of Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice MS Raman, taking serious note of the inaction, directed the state government to file an affidavit within two weeks detailing the steps taken so far towards making the appointments. The petitioner has been granted one additional week thereafter to file a rejoinder, if necessary. The matter has been posted for further hearing after three weeks.

The PIL sought urgent intervention for filling up the vacant posts in accordance with Section 4 of the Odisha Lokayukta Act, 2014. Das, appearing in person, informed the court that the chairperson, one judicial member, and two other members of the Lokayukta completed their five-year tenures between March 19 and August 7, 2024. Since then, the anti-corruption body has become defunct.

Quoting Section 6 of the Act, Das emphasised that the state government is mandated to initiate the appointment process at least three months prior to the expiry of any member’s term. “The Governor shall take or cause to be taken all necessary steps for the appointment of a new Chairperson and Members.,” the section stipulates.